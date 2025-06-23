GHALCA chairman John Ansah confirms free entry for 2025 President’s Cup

GHALCA chairman John Ansah has announced that fans will enjoy free entry to the stadium for this year’s President’s Cup between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

The two giants of Ghanaian football will battle it out on Sunday, July 6, in what promises to be another fierce edition of their historic rivalry. Speaking ahead of the match, Ansah explained that while entry is free, there are some conditions.

“The gate is free the free has limitation the VVIP we will us complimentary VIP will also us complimentary. We feel that the support base we are expecting are Ghanaians who love football and follow it and those who support Kotoko and Hearts,” he told Peace FM as monitored by Ghanasoccernet.com

He also emphasized that car access will be strictly controlled.

“Car pass is also in the system and we will do that so if you don't have a car pass we will plead with you don't park where the cars will be parked,” he added.

Ansah further revealed that media accreditation will be opened soon.