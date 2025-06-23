GHALCA chairman John Ansah hints at incoming President’s Cup sponsorship

GHALCA chairman John Ansah has revealed that sponsors for the 2025 President’s Cup will be announced soon.

Speaking ahead of the much-anticipated clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on July 6, Ansah said talks have been ongoing and the deal will be made public in due time.

“Sponsorship we have had a meetings and one a lot of things I am sure in due cause we will make it public," he told Peace FM as monitored by Ghanasoccernet.com.

He explained that allowing fans to enter the stadium for free this year is part of a broader plan to give the match a festival feel and boost fan engagement on Republic Day.

Hearts and Kotoko will rekindle their iconic rivalry at the Accra Sports Stadium in what promises to be a thrilling edition of the annual Cup match.

Ansah noted that securing sponsorship helps make the free gate possible, and offering such a big game for free is “a step in the right direction” for Ghana football.