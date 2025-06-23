GHALCA chairman John Ansah urges fans to stay disciplined at President’s Cup

GHALCA chairman John Ansah has made a passionate appeal to fans ahead of the 2025 President’s Cup clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

Speaking ahead of the game, which takes place on Sunday, July 6 at the Accra Sports Stadium, Ansah emphasized the need for supporters to behave responsibly throughout the event.

He reminded fans that security will be tight and that any misconduct could lead to arrests.

"We will plead with everyone those that will come and watch the game should comport themselves that is very important to me. The security aspect is very high I don't want someone to come and watch football and at the end the person will be arrested because the person has done something bad. So I will plead everyone should comport themselves very well that is very important," he told Peace FM as monitored by Ghanasoccernet.com.

The President’s Cup is held each year to honour the sitting President of Ghana, and this year’s fixture promises another intense chapter in the long-standing rivalry between the two football giants.