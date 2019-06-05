GHALCA chairman Kudjoe Fianoo appeals to Kotoko over decision to pull out of Special Competition game against Hearts

Ghana League Clubs Association(GHALCA) Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo has appealed to Asante Kotoko to rescind their decision from pulling out of the semi-finals of the Ghana Football Association Special Competition.

The Porcupine Warriors in a statement released on Tuesday announced their decision to pull out of the tournament due to some irregularities in the rules surrounding the competition.

“We have withdrawn from the Tier-One competition, following the failure of the Normalisation Committee to grant our legal request for a change of venue and equitable distribution of the gate proceeds of our semi-final match against Hearts of Oak”, the statement indicated.

However Chairman for the Ghana League Clubs Association, Kudjoe Fianoo in the wake of this issue is appealing to Kotoko to honor the match and rescind their decision if possible.

“We all supported Kotoko during their campaign in Africa. I am appealing to them to rescind their decision and honor this match for the sake of Ghana football”, he told the media.

Kotoko were to play arch-rivals Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium in June 16 in the semi-finals of the Tier I competition.

The winner of the competition will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.