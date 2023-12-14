GHALCA convenes emergency meeting to discuss by-election

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has convened an emergency meeting for Thursday, December 21 to discuss a by-election.

The meeting has been called following the resignation of two members, Eugene Noel and Edmund Ackah, who contested and won seats on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council.

Emmanuel Opoku, who is also a GHALCA Executive Council member, is now domiciled in the Arab world. As a result, GHALCA needs to fill the vacant positions and prepare for a by-election.

The emergency meeting will bring together representatives from all the clubs in the country to discuss the way forward and map out a plan for the by-election.

The agenda for the meeting includes the appointment of new members to the ExCo, the selection of candidates for the by-election, and the adoption of a budget for the election.

The GHALCA leadership has urged all clubs to participate in the meeting and ensure that they have a say in the decision-making process.

The association has also assured its members that it will work closely with the GFA to ensure a smooth and successful by-election.