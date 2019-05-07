GHALCA demands to be involved in GFA reformation process

The Ghana League Clubs Association has told the Dr Kofi Amoah led Normalization Committee that it wants to be actively involved in the process of cleaning up the mess that was identified in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas Number 12 documentary and exposé.

According to GHALCA spokesperson, Ebo Appiah, their aim is not to antagonize the work of the NC but want to be regarded as a key stakeholder of football in Ghana.

Speaking to Finder Sports Ebo Appiah said “We want to be part of the process to reform our football. We realise that maybe we didn’t help much during the first tenure of the Normalization Committee and that is why we want to rectify it. We just want to help in any way or form before the end of the second tenure in September.”

GHALCA argues that as stakeholders they have been left in the dark as the Normalisation Committee continues to normalise football on the domestic front.

GHALCA held a meeting last week where they have started to draft a petition to be sent to the Normalisation Committee which is expected to be endorsed by all the clubs.

Some clubs have already consented to the petition according to our checks.

In the petition to be sent to the Normalisation Committee, Finder Sports understands that GHALCA wants the NC to periodically inform them about the state of Ghana football as they continue to normalise the game.

Secondly, GHALCA wants the NC to draw a roadmap for elections to be held and finally they want to offer their support to the NC so they can finish their mandate in September.

In the yet to be endorsed petition by the clubs, GHALCA will also petition Government, FIFA and CAF.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom