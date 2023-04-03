GHALCA President believes Black Meteors' success will positively impact Black Stars

Kudjoe Fianoo, the President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), believes that the success of the Black Meteors, Ghana's U-23 national team, will have a positive impact on the Black Stars, Ghana's senior national team.

The Black Meteors recently secured qualification for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating Algeria 2-1 on aggregate. Fianoo praised the team's performance and highlighted that there is not much difference between the Black Stars and the Black Meteors.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event attended by footballghana.com, Fianoo said, "the good news is that there is just a thin line between the Meteors and the Black Stars. If the two teams are doing well, it impacts positively on each of them."

He also suggested that some players from the Black Meteors could be drawn into the Black Stars squad and vice versa to strengthen both teams.

Fianoo added, "it's a good time to be a Ghanaian, savouring in the success of the Black Stars and the Meteors also qualifying for the AFCON. For a very long time, the Black Meteors have lost out in some of these competitions."