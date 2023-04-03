GHALCA President Kudjoe Fianoo supports GFA's borehole initiative

President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Kudjoe Fianoo has supported the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) plan to sink boreholes in various parts of the country to address the issue of bad pitches.

The GFA initiated the borehole sinking project a year ago and has already started launching some of the boreholes. Fianoo believes that the regular water supply from the boreholes will help in the irrigation of pitches and gradually solve the issue of bad pitches.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event Fianoo told Footballghana.com "the ingredient for a good pitch is a regular supply of water, so when we get regular water, definitely you will see the green pitch. I think it is also a step in the right direction by sinking those boreholes to help in the irrigation of the pitches."

He also emphasized the importance of good pitches in producing good football and added that "a good pitch will definitely give you good football. The target is to have good pitches."

The GFA's initiative to sink boreholes is aimed at improving the quality of pitches in the Ghana Premier League and ultimately improving the overall standard of football in the country.