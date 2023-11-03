GHALCA President urges GFA to collaborate with police for enhanced security after Legon Cities robbery

Cudjoe Fianoo, the President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to initiate prompt discussions with the Ghana Police Service to bolster security measures for clubs travelling across the country.

This request follows a recent robbery incident involving Legon Cities, where players and officials fell victim to theft of their phones, money, and laptops while returning to Accra after their 3-0 defeat to Samartex in a Ghana Premier League clash held in Samreboi.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Fianoo highlighted the necessity of a collaborative effort between GHALCA and the GFA to address this recurring issue and ensure a safer environment for clubs during their travels.

He emphasised, "We need to get back to the police and see what we have to do to help the clubs. So anytime we travel outside the Ashanti Region, we were given two police escorts for the away matches, it comes with a cost though. However, I think as a precautionary measure, we must go back to the police, let us take the lives of the players and the officials as a premium."

Fianoo further stressed the need to prioritize the safety of players and officials and explore ways to prevent clubs from travelling overnight after games.

He pointed out that other countries utilize safer modes of travel for their sports teams, like trains or air travel, and suggested that similar measures be considered to enhance the security and well-being of Ghanaian football clubs.