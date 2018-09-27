GHALCA Reform Committee set for Takoradi retreat to finalize report

GHALCA's seven-man committee tasked to review the Ghana Football Association statutes is confident of submitting its report next week.

Head of the Committee Jones Alhassan-Abu has been working with George Amoako, Randy Abbey, Oloboi Commodore, Emmanuel Larbi Amoah, Agbesi Dzakpasu and Wilson Arthur

Hearts of Oak Managing Director Mark Noonan is on board as an ex-officio member and Samuel Oduro Nyarko has been handed a late invitation to join the team.

The committee is to review the GFA Statutes and the Disciplinary Code.

They are expected to finalize their work during a three-day retreat in Takoradi from Friday to Sunday.

According to Alhassan-Abu, the committee was only left with the fine-tuning of two thematic areas-corporate governance and the format for the various leagues.

The committee will represent the report to the GHALCA executives next week, after which a general meeting would be convened for the clubs to discuss and adopt the report as a working document.