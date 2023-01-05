GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
GHALCA set to meet Sports Minister to address poor attendance at match venues next week

Published on: 05 January 2023
GHALCA president Kudjoe Fianoo says the welfare body is in talks to find out how to address the low attendance at the various stadia in the Ghana Premier League.

Poor attendances have been recorded over the past weeks on match days in the Ghana Premier League raising a lot of concerns for stakeholders.

According to the former Ashgold CEO, GHALCA has called for a meeting with the Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif to address the flaws in the e-ticketing which is affecting attendance.

“Our attendance is extremely poor and we are working toward it to find out where the problem is and get the solutions. We can play a game involving Hearts and Olympics and GHALCA's share is 185gh, it tells you how bad the situation is and we must find a solution now before it gets worse.

“GHALCA has decided to meet the Sports Ministry so we can talk about E-ticketing. We believe that the system is a good one but other factors are not making it work here in our jurisdiction,” Cudjoe Fianoo said.

The experienced football administrator added, “Other factors include poor refereeing, bad publicity and most worrying is the betting issues and its associated problems.

“We will surely meet the minister next week to discuss these issues and find a solution to same.”, he added.

 

 

 

