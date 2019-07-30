GHALCA should have rejected the slots for AFCON from Sports Ministry- Oduro Sarfo

Director of Football for Berekum Chelsea, Nana Oduro Sarfo says the Ghana League Clubs Associations (GHALCA) should have rejected the few slots that were given to its members by the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to the outspoken football administrator, it was unfairand an insult for football people to be given only five slots while a lot of slots were given to journalists.

He stated that out of the five slots allocated to GHALCA, the 16 Premier League clubs had to present only two members for the allocation.

“We shouldn’t have taken the slots given to us by the Ministry. I feel it was an insult that the football people made up of 64 teams were given only five slots by the Ministry to watch the AFCON and the journalists were given many slots”, he told UTV.

“Out of the five slots, the Premier League clubs were given two slots so we had to vote for members who will be selected to go. Now we are back from the tournament and the journalists are fighting with the Sports Ministry, he added.

Oduro- Sarfo also touched on the proposed change of the Ghana Football Association logo and name.

In his opinion it is not wrong for the logo of the GFA to be changed if the FA is able to convince members behind the reason for the change of logo because it is a practice done in corporate world when companies are considering rebranding.