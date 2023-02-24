GHALCA to honor Christian Atsu on March 5

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman Kudjoe Fianoo says his outfit will honor Christian Atsu before the President Cup game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on March 5, 2023.

Christian Atsu passed away in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

Atsu's went missing for 12 days before his body was pulled out of the rubble.

The former Newcastle United midfielder mortal remains arrived in Ghana on Sunday via Turkish Airplanes and has been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital.

In an interview with Happy FM, the former Ashantigold SC Chief Executive Officer hinted GHALCA will honour Atsu during the President Cup.

“We are all saddened by the demise of Atsu, however, if things go as expected, we will organize a curtain-raiser game for him before the President Cup” he said.

After a meeting by the Sports Ministry, Ghana Football Association and Atsu's family, March 4, 2023 has been set for one-week observation