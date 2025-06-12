GHALCA to launch 2025 President Cup TODAY in Accra

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) will officially launch the 2025 edition of the prestigious President Cup at its Secretariat in Accra on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

The annual event, which honours the sitting President of Ghana, is a highlight on the Ghanaian football calendar, combining ceremonial grandeur with fierce competition.

During Thursday's launch, GHALCA, the welfare body of Ghanaian football clubs, is expected to unveil key details surrounding this year’s event, including matchday logistics, sponsorship packages, and fan engagement initiatives.

This year’s clash will feature a historic rivalry between Ghanaian football giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak. The exact venue for the encounter is yet to be confirmed, but excitement is already building around what promises to be another electrifying showdown between the country’s two most storied clubs.

The 2025 President Cup is being held in honour of President John Dramani Mahama, who returned to the presidency following the 2024 general elections. The event serves as both a tribute and a platform to unite the nation through sport.

The President Cup has grown over the years into a symbol of national pride and football excellence. Though ceremonial in origin, it remains a fiercely contested match, drawing massive crowds and dignitaries.

In 2024, the competition took on an international dimension as Ivorian heavyweights ASEC Mimosas defeated Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi to lift the trophy. That match was graced by the presence of former Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, highlighting the tournament’s growing prestige and diplomatic significance.

With the 2025 edition on the horizon, football fans across Ghana and beyond will be eagerly watching as GHALCA unveils what promises to be another memorable celebration of sport and national unity.