GHALCA to launch StarTimes Cup on Wednesday

The Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA) will launch the inaugural StarTimes Cup 2018 at the Tang Palace, Roman Ridge, Accra on Wednesday, September 19, 2019.

The competition, sponsored by Ghana Premier League broadcast holders StarTimes, will involve clubs from the 15 Premier League clubs and 38 Division One clubs.

Filling the void created by the truncated Premier League as well as sustaining the interest of the supporters are the motives behind the body’s decision for the aforementioned competition

Winner of the competition will take home GH¢40,000 with the runner up getting GH₵10,000.00.

The time for the launch is 11:00 am prompt.