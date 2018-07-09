GHALCA to meet liaison team today

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) headed by Kudjoe Fianoo will meet the liaison team led by Dr Kofi Amoah today to discuss the current state of football in the country.

The said meeting will come off at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The agenda for the meeting is to discuss about the return of football in the country.

Following Anas exposé which captured several members of the FA and referees taking bribes to influence the outcome. of games, government took the decision to halt football activities in the country.

However, government have held talks with FIFA over the current impasse facing football in the country.

After government-FIFA meetings, Dr. Kofi Amoah and Oti Akenteng were appointed as Liaison Team to spearhead football activities in the country.

And for football to return, GHALCA (welfare body of the clubs) will meet the Liaison Team in attempt to get football activities back in the country.