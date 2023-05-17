GHALCA to reintroduce top 4 tournament at the expense of Top 6

President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo has stated that there would be no modification to the revered GHALCA Top 4 tournament in the off-season compared to the previous edition.

Previously, GHALCA was compelled to make alterations to accommodate bigwigs Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

However, in an interview with Original FM, Kudjoe Fianoo stated that if the two teams do not place in the top four at the end of the Ghana Premier League season, they should forego participating in the GHALCA Top 4 event.

According to him, the significance of the competition is taken away when the main requirements are tempered with.

“What we plan to do is to play Top 4, no plus and no minus. We are going to play Top 4. When we add more teams it takes the significance away from the tournament so we are sticking to just four teams.

“Even if Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko do not make the top 4 we will still play GHALCA Top 4,” Kudjoe Fianoo said.

Currently Aduana Stars, Medeama SC, Bechem United, and Berekum Chelsea occupy the top four spots in the ongoing Ghana Premier League with four matches to end the season.

Great Olympics who are the defending champions of the competition are currently 14th on the log and are seeking survival.