Published on: 21 July 2022
GHALCA Top 6: Ghanaian champions Asante Kotoko pull out of pre-season tournament

Asante Kotoko have withdrawn from the GHALCA Top 6, a pre-season tournament set to begin in August.

The Ghanaian champions stated that they are withdrawing for "sporting reasons."

“We have this afternoon written officially to GHALCA, informing the welfare body of our decision not to partake in this year’s Ghalca Top Six tournament. Our decision was purely based on sporting reasons,” the club announced on Twitter.

Kotoko, who finished first, were expected to compete for the trophy against Medeama, Bechem United, Karela United, Great Olympics, and Hearts of Oak.

The Ghana League Clubs Association, the organisers, revealed earlier this week that they hold a top 6 tournament, contrary to initial reports of a top 4.

“We're playing top 6 and all the matches will be played at Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The tournament will be played from August 14-31, 2022. The format for the tournament will be announced later.

“We apologize to fans of Kotoko. We are not looking down on them but we need to keep Ghanaian reps for Africa very active before their African campaign begins,” Vice chairman for GHALCA John Ansah said.

Following Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum's surprise resignation on Wednesday, Kotoko has begun their search for a new coach.

