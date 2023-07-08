GHALCA Top four: Baba Yara Sports Stadium to host competition

The top four competition of the Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA) will be held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi this year, the association have confirmed.

According to GHALCA, the games would be held in Kumasi due to its proximity.

Medeama, the victors of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League, will battle with Aduana Stars who finished second as well as Bechem United and Asante Kotoko who finished third and fourth respectively.

The games will act as a pre-season tournament for the clubs before the commencement of the new Ghana Premier League in September 2023.

Kudjoe Fianoo, the president of GHALCA made it clear their intention to stick to the identity of the competition by not comprising to accommodate any other teams like it was done last year.

In 2022, the competition was temporarily changed to a top six competition which saw Hearts of Oak who finished outside the top four participate.

Meanwhile, the tournament dates have yet to be confirmed by GHALCA.

Last season, Great Olympics were crowned champions of the event held at the Accra Sports Stadium.