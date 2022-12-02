Ghana 0-2 Uruguay: Black Stars players rated after World Cup exit

Ghana are out of the 2022 World Cup after failing to beat Uruguay on Friday night at the Al Janoub Stadium.

After Andre Ayew missed the penalty, the South Americans scored twice in six minutes to earn a 2-0 victory, but not enough for them to qualify for the knockout stage.

Below is how we rated the Black Stars players.

Lawrence Ati Zigi - Made great stops to deny Uruguay a third that would have seen them through - 4.

Alidu Seidu - Full of running but didn't impress - 3

Baba Rahman - A disappointing day on his 50th appearance for the Black Stars - 3

Daniel Amartey - Poor performance for the Leicester City man - 3

Mohammed Salisu - He struggled, but gets credit for goalline clearance in the first half - 4

Salis Abdul Samed - Decent on the ball, but should have been more creative - 4

Thomas Partey - Tournament to forget for the Arsenal man, who failed to shine once more.

Mohammed Kudus - Very lively, and had few shots on target - 5

Andre Ayew - Substituted at halftime after a shocking penalty. - 3

Jordan Ayew - He lost possession leading to Uruguay's first goal and couldn't recover. He was taken off at halftime. - 3

Inaki Williams - Disappointing day for the Athletic Bilbao man - 3

Substitutes

Kamaldeen Sulemana - The Rennes man was brave when he came on. - 4

Osman Bukari - Failed to effect the game in any way. - 3

Antoine Semenyo - Missed a great opportunity in the final 10 minutes - 2

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh - Little time for him to make a difference - 2

Fatawu Issahaku - N/A