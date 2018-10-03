Ghana 2018: Bashir Hayford insists Black Queens under no pressure to win Women's AFCON

Black Queens head coach Bashir Hayford says his team is under no pressure to win the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations on home soil.

The Queens have been tasked to take advantage of hosting the competition to win the cup for the first time.

“Nobody is under pressure,” Hayford said. “The only thing is that we want to prepare very well. When the time comes and then we see that we are ready.”

“The future is unknown. We are preparing for the future. It is a progression.”

The team ended their regional training tour last week and Hayford is looking forward to a training tour abroad where they will play a couple of international friendlies.

“Now that we are finished with the local matches and the regional tour. We go into international.”

“When it's about time to start the competition, we will play one or two matches and we will pick our strength.”

Ghana will host the rest of Africa from November 17 to December 1 in Accra and Cape Coast.

Women's Africa Cup of Nations finalists:

Ghana - hosts

Nigeria – defending champions

Algeria

Cameroon

South Africa

Equatorial Guinea

Zambia

Mali

--