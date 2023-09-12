Ghana 3-1 Liberia: Lyon star Nuamah shows he can be as good as Kudus and more great moments from win

Ernest Nuamah and Mohammed Kudus continued from where they left off against Central Republic by bagging a goal each before Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew scored his 20th Ghana goal in the 3-1 win against Liberia. Divine Teah grabbed a goal late for the visitors but in end it was largely a kick around for the four time AFCON winners on home soil.

This win is the first time former Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton got back to back wins since taking over and he got an opportunity to see some players that he would ordinary not get the chance to in a competitive game. Here are five things we observed from the game

Three goals will boost confidence

One of the positives from this game is that Chris Hughton’s side scored three goals for the first time since he took over. They have struggled to create chances in the past and left things late but the fact that they found the back of the net three times even when most of their first-choice players were away would be something to build on.

Nuamah and Kudus show there is promise

Ernest Nuamah has just sealed a dream to Lyon but on the evidence of his last two games, he will be sort sought after by some of the best teams in Europe not just France. His pace, energy and enthusiasm is something that instantly brings light to the Black Stars' attack.

Kudus is the ‘star boy’ and for all the right reasons, he returns to West Ham with two goals from two games and his confidence off the roof. His show during this international break is why a lot of people in Ghana and in east London believe he is the next big deal.

Chris Hughton loves a second-half show

For the seond game running, the Blacks Stars scored goals in the second half they reserved their best for the seond half and when they did turn up the wait was worth it. Just like against Central Africa Republic Nuamah and Kudus did the damage before Jordan Ayew got his 20th goal.

The downside to all this is that, against more potent teams they will have to be on it from the first minute.

Ghana Premier League players show they can perform

Friendly games are so important for a number of reasons and one of them is that it gives the manager a chance to test some players and this time Medeama duo Fataw Hamidu and Jonathan Sowah were more than worth the test.

Sowah actually got an assist or at least a pre-assist for the Jordan Ayew goal and Fataw will get a few people to call for him to be kept in the team for future games.

The Accra Sports Stadium is a risk to players

This point is buried at the end and it’s because I have made an attempt not to let it steal the show but that pitch is not fit for football. For a country that prides itself as one of the best in Africa, if that is our national pitch then we’ve let ourselves down.

The pitch makes a whole difference in confidence and smoothness of play and it is about time we all make a point to authorities and give the Accra Sports Stadium the lift they deserve.