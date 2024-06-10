Ghana 4-3 Central African Republic - Black Stars player ratings from 2026 World Cup qualifier

Ghana fought back to beat the Central African Republic in a thrilling 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Monday.

Jordan Ayew gave Ghana the lead from the penalty spot, but the home side was stunned as the Central African Republic went into the halftime break with a 2-1 lead, thanks to a brace by Louis Mafouta.

Ghana had to up their game in the second half, and they did so brilliantly with three goals in the space of nine minutes from Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku to turn the game around.

Louis Mafouta completed his hat-trick with a stunning strike, but it wasn't enough as Ghana secured three points and went top of the qualifying group.

Below are the Black Stars player ratings for the match against the Central African Republic:

Goalkeeper:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi: 5/10 He could have done better to prevent some of the goals.

Defenders:

Gideon Mensah : 7/10 The left-back should have done better for the Central African Republic's second goal but had a decent game with a brilliant assist.

: 7/10 The left-back should have done better for the Central African Republic's second goal but had a decent game with a brilliant assist. Alexander Djiku : 6/10 Struggled at times with the pace of the Central African Republic attackers but held his ground.

: 6/10 Struggled at times with the pace of the Central African Republic attackers but held his ground. Mohammed Salisu : 6/10 Had a tough game defensively and was beaten for pace on several occasions.

: 6/10 Had a tough game defensively and was beaten for pace on several occasions. Alidu Seidu: 6/10 The right-back was at his usual tough-tackling best but was caught out of position on several occasions.

Midfielders:

Thomas Partey : 7/10 Controlled the midfield and provided an assist. His presence was crucial in the comeback.

: 7/10 Controlled the midfield and provided an assist. His presence was crucial in the comeback. Mohammed Kudus : 8/10 Dynamic performance, involved in most of Ghana’s attacking moves.

: 8/10 Dynamic performance, involved in most of Ghana’s attacking moves. Salis Abdul Samed: 7/10 Worked hard off the ball.

Forwards:

Jordan Ayew : 9/10 Man of the Match. Scored a hat-trick and led the team by example.

: 9/10 Man of the Match. Scored a hat-trick and led the team by example. Fatawu Issahaku : 8/10 Scored a vital goal and was a constant threat on the wing.

: 8/10 Scored a vital goal and was a constant threat on the wing. Kamaldeen Sulemana: 6/10 Worked hard but lacked the final product in the attacking third.

Substitutes:

Brandon Thomas-Asante : 5/10 Came on late and helped defensively to secure the win.

: 5/10 Came on late and helped defensively to secure the win. Tariq Lamptey : 6/10 Added energy to the midfield and helped in maintaining possession, but would be disappointed not to have scored a glorious chance.

: 6/10 Added energy to the midfield and helped in maintaining possession, but would be disappointed not to have scored a glorious chance. Antoine Semenyo: 6/10 Provided fresh legs and added pace in the attack.

Coach: