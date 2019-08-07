Ghana ace Andre Ayew returns Swansea City to train as transfer deadline looms

Ghana star Andre Ayew has returned to Swansea City to train with transfer deadline approaching.

Ayew, 29, has undergone a routine medical check up at Fairwood as speculation regarding his future hovers on.

The Ghanaian spent last season on loan at Turkish giants Fenerbahçe where he scored five goals in 34 appearances.

The former Marseille forward will continue with the Swans as he sort out his future.

Thursday's transfer deadline will be little concern for the Swans as the Ghanaian who is still attracting interest from France and Turkey where the window remains open until September 2.