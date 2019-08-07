Ghana ace Baba Rahman returns to Chelsea to sort out future

Ghana defender Abdul Baba Rahman has returned to Chelsea as he awaits a move away from the club.

The 25-year-old has returned to Cobham training centre as he awaits to finalise a move to Europe.

Rahman wants a move to either Germany or Italy after failing to land a deal with French giants Marseille.

Manager André Villas-Boas was keen to lure him Orange Velodrome but the deal fell through.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations star spent the second half of the campaign on-loan at Stade Reims and was impressive.

He made 11 Ligue 1 appearances and scored one goal.

The Ghana international is desperate to sort out his log-term future with transfer deadline looming in England.

By Patrick Akoto