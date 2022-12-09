Ghana ace Mohammed Kudus resumes training with Ajax after World Cup heroics

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has rejoined his Ajax teammates for mid-season training ahead of the resumption of the Dutch Eredivisie.

The 22-year-old in-demand player returned to Amsterdam after Ghana's elimination from the World Cup to start preparation towards the return of the league.

The Ghana international was joined by fellow teammates who were at the World Cup Dusan Tadic and Jorge Sanchez as they trained in the cold at the sports complex de Toekomst.

Kudus enjoyed an amazing World Cup and was Ghana's star despite the African nation's group stage exit. The Ajax midfielder scored two goals and provided an assist in three matches.

His outstanding displays has seen him attract interests from several clubs including Liverpool and Barcelona.

German giants Borussia Dortmund are reported to have opened talks with the midfielder, who can also play as a forward.

Kudus has scored ten goals in 21 appearances across all competitions for Ajax this season.