Ghana ace Mohammed Kudus reveals chat with Lampard amid Everton interest

Published on: 10 December 2022
Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has disclosed that he had a chat with Everton manager Frank Lampard amid interest from the English club. 

Kudus was on the verge of joining the Toffees in the summer transfer window, but Ajax stopped the 22-year-old leaving the club.

The World Cup star stayed and has been Ajax's best player in the ongoing campaign.

According to Kudus he was desperate to leave because he wanted more play time, which he wasn't getting at the start of the season.

“I was really close to joining Everton,” he said on Joy Prime.

“I spoke to Lampard [regarding a move to Everton]. I had a chat with him to know the project they have for me, what he thinks about me and how he sees me as a player because definitely that would be the green light for me to decide whether I want to move. Without the coach there is nothing."

