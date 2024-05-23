Ghana ace Mohammed Kudus to work with Julen Lopetegui at West Ham next season

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus will work with former Real Madrid and Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui at West Ham United next season following the confirmation of his appointment as manager.

The Spanish trainer succeeds David Moyes who left the club at the end of the season and will officially begin work on July 1, 2024.

Lopetegui is expected to lift the Hammers to the next level following his enormous experience and success as a manager. The former Spain U19 and U21 coach led Sevilla to Europa League glory in the past and had a stint in England with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Meanwhile, Kudus enjoyed a good first season in England, scoring 14 goals across all competitions for the London club. He also received the award for the Best Goal at the club in the just-ended campaign with his incredible solo-goal against Freiburg.

Kudus will return to Ghana next week as preparations begin for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.