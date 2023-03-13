Ghana ace Thomas Partey swipes away Casemiro comparisons, focused on helping Arsenal win

Arsenal's midfield gem, Thomas Partey has brushed aside comparisons with Brazilian midfielder Casemiro as he focuses on winning with his Gunners teammates.

Partey produced another masterstroke performance as Arsenal thumped Fulham to maintain their five-point lead over Manchester City.

His outstanding displays week-in-week-out has seen him compared to the Manchester United star.

And even though the 29-year-old Ghanaian is excited by the recognition, his goal is to help Arsenal win the English Premier League.

“I have to concentrate on my work. I am really happy to be at least seen by some people and I think the most important thing is to keep helping the team, which is the mentality I have and also to work on myself," he told beIN Sports.

While Partey's heroics has seen Arsenal lead the English Premier League, Casemiro helped Manchester United to their first trophy in six years, winning the EFL Cup.

Partey will join his Black Stars teammates next week ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.