Ghana AFCON sensation Samuel Owusu returns to star for Čukarički in Europa League qualifiers

Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations 2019 revelation Samuel Owusu has returned to Serbian club Čukarički, and featured as his side held Molde in the Europa League qualifiers on Thursday.

The exciting winger showed no signs of exhaustion as he excelled in the Sedrbian side's 0-0 draw in Norway.

Owusu lasted the entire duration and showed flashes of brilliance for Čukarički.

The 23-year old was one of the stars of Ghana at the Nations Cup, despite a disappointing tournament for the West African giants.

The winger's impressive displays has seen him emerge on the radar of French giants Paris Saint Germain and Olympique Marseille.

The double figure assists king will return to Serbia with his teammates to prepare for the second leg next Thursday.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin