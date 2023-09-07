Ghana aim to make 10th straight AFCON appearance ahead of CAR showdown

The Black Stars of Ghana are chasing a tenth straight Africa Cup of Nations appearance ahead of their crucial qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The four-times African champions have not missed the tournament since Tunisia 2004, and have been close to winning it twice in the last two decades, reaching the final in 2010 and 2015 and losing to Egypt and Ivory Coast respectively.

However, the West Africa giants risk missing out of Ivory Coast 2023 if they lost they lose to the Central African Republic on Thursday in Kumasi. A point will be enough for the Black Stars to qualify for AFCON 2023.

The players are poised to make a return to the tournament following the disappointment of AFCON 2021, where the team was eliminated from the competition at the group stage.

The team has been preparing since Monday and are already in Kumasi for the epic encounter.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey, Joseph Paintsil of KRC Genk and Daniel Amartey are all missing the game due to injuries.