Ghana aim to take control over Group I ahead of CAR cracker on Monday

Ghana's Black Stars prepare for a decisive matchup against the Central African Republic (CAR), seeking dominance in Group I of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Friday's match between Comoros and Madagascar may impact the standing order. Presently, the table shows:

1. Comoros (6 pts + Game In Hand) 2. Ghana (6 pts) 3. Mali (4 pts) 4. Central African Republic (4 pts) 5. Madagascar (3 pts + GIH) 6. Chad (0 pts)

Following Ghana's thrilling 2-1 win over Mali in Bamako, spirits remain high. Goals from Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew propelled them forward despite falling behind before halftime.

Head coach Otto Addo reflected positively on the team's performance: "We played with a solid fighting mentality, but the score was tied at the half. It was even, and in the end, our substitutes made the difference."

Victory in Monday's home game against the Central African Republic could catapult Ghana to the top of Group I, enhancing their prospects for direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup in North America.

However, Otta Addo remains mindful of external pressures: "We will now be expected to win, which makes the game against the Central African Republic even more difficult."

Enthusiasm builds around Kumasi ahead of the highly anticipated bout, with locals greeting the players warmly and anticipating a charged environment at the Baba Yara Stadium.