Ghana ambassador to Turkey confirms Christian Atsu found alive

Ghana forward Christian Atsu has been found alive following reports of being trapped in the wake of the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey on Monday.

The Ghanaian Ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, confirmed the news while speaking to Kwaku Nhyira-Addo on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Tuesday, February 7.

She mentioned receiving information from the President of the Ghana Association that Atsu had been found in Hatay.

“I am just getting information from the president of the Ghana Association that Atsu has been found in Hatay,” Ashietey-Odunton said.

Hatayspor, Atsu's current team, is situated in Hatay, one of the areas badly affected by the earthquake.

Atsu was trapped along with the club's Sporting Director Taner Savut who has still not been found.

However, Onur Ergun, Burak Oksuz, Ruben Ribeiro, Ze Luis, and Kerim Alici have all been rescued.

Atsu, who joined Chelsea as a youngster back in 2013 after leaving Porto, also had spells with a number of other top-flight clubs including Everton and Bournemouth before moving to St James’ Park.

The 31-year-old scored his first goal for Hatayspor just hours before the earthquake occurred.