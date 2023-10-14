Ghana Ambassador to USA Hajia Alima Mahama visits Medeama

Ghana's Ambassador to the United States of America, Hajia Alima Mahama took time off her busy schedule to visit Medeama SC at their base in Washington DC.

The Ghana Premier League champions are in the United States for an international friendly against Major League Soccer side DC United.

The game dubbed as the Capital City Cup is part of the Ghana Week 2023 celebrations in Washington.

Hajia Mahama encouraged the players to work hard on achieving their goals while making Ghana proud, especially with the team involved in continental action. She is expected to be in attendance when Medeama plays DC United on Sunday.

Medeama SC will also use the game as part of preparations for their CAF Champions League group stage adventure.

The Tarkwa-based club have been drawn in Group D alongside record champions Al Ahly SC, Algerian league holders CR Belouizdad, and Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC.

Medeama won their first-ever Ghana Premier League title last season after a strong second round performance.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin