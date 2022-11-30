GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana and Ajax star Mohammed Kudus' mural pops up in Nima after dazzling World Cup display

Published on: 30 November 2022
Mohammed Kudus is not only taking the World Cup by storm but the 22-year-old is already getting immortalized in his community, Nima, a suburb of Accra.

The Ajax midfielder has been Ghana's main man at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, contributing three of the Black Stars five goals in Group H.

Kudus was named Man of the Match after scoring a brace in the five-goal thriller against South Korea. His 68th minute winner ensured the Black Stars collected all three points.

And in appreciation of his efforts, popular artist Moh Awudu painted the player on one of the streets of Nima.

According to the artist, Kudus represents the 'you can make it' dreams of the people of the community.

 

Kudus and his Black Stars teammates are preparing for the cliffhanger encounter against Uruguay on Friday.

The Black Stars need a win against Uruguay to progress to the last 16 of the  World Cup in Qatar.

