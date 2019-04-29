Ghana and Alanyaspor ace Isaac Sackey's team-mate killed in club's bus crash

Black Stars midfielder Isaac Sackey's Czech team-mate Josef Sural from Turkey’s top tier Aytemiz Alanyaspor was killed after a minibus carrying players from the club crashed while returning from an away match, the club said on Monday.

Sural, a striker for Alanyaspor and the Czech national team, died at the hospital where he, the Ghana international and five of their teammates were taken after the crash.

Among the injured are former England international Steven Caulker and ex-Newcastle United striker Papiss Cisse.

The other four players were identified as Djalma Campos, Baiano, Welinton and Isaac Sackey.

The team’s president Hasan Cavusoglu said ‘our pain is huge’ as he confirmed Sural’s death.

He said the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel and a second driver was also asleep.

He said: ‘According to the information I received from our police chief, despite there being two drivers on the vehicle, both were asleep.’ The six other players are said to be in a stable condition.

