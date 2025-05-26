GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Ghana and AS Douanes forward Maxwell Boakye emerges as topscorer in Burkina Faso Premier League

Published on: 26 May 2025
Ghanaian international Maxwell Boakye won the topscorer award in the just ended Burkina Faso Premier League campaign.

The former Hearts of Oak and Karela United attacker performed admirably for AS Douanes, scoring 14 goals to secure the goal king prize in his first season.

Boakye finished ahead of CF Rahimo FC duo of Ibrahim Sow and Ali Barro, ASF Bobo-Dioulasso’s Mohamede Borro and Salitas FC striker Pantoulou Diarra, who recorded 9 goals each at the end of the campaign.

The 31-year-old striker joined the Ouagadougou-based club and quickly established himself as key member of the team, racking up crucial goals for the side.

Boakye was standout performer for AS Douanes, who finished on the fifth position in the recently concluded Premier League season. He is not new on the African continent, having had stint with Mozambique outfit Club FerroviÃ¡rio de Maputo.

The Ghanaian international is attracting interest from several clubs on the African continent following an explosive campaign with AS Douanes.

