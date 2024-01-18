GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana and Egypt serve up spectacle: 2023 Africa Cup of Nations clash ends in thrilling draw

Published on: 18 January 2024
In a thrilling Group B clash of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations at the Stade FÃ©lix HouphouÃ«t Boigny, Ghana and Egypt played out a captivating 2-2 draw on Thursday night. 

Despite Ghana's head coach Chris Hughton making three changes to the squad following their previous loss to Cape Verde, it was star player Mohammed Kudus who shone.

Kudus, returning to the starting lineup, made a significant impact with a brilliant goal just before halftime, putting Ghana ahead.

However, Egypt fought back, with Omar Marmoush capitalizing on a mistake by Inaki Williams to level the score in the 69th minute.

Undeterred, Kudus once again showcased his prowess, scoring a beautiful goal from close range to put Ghana back in the lead within two minutes.

The see-saw battle continued as Egypt seized an opportunity from another defensive error, with Mostafa Mohamed equalizing in the 73rd minute.

Ghana's goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, played a crucial role in denying the Pharaohs a victory with two brilliant saves.

The pulsating encounter ended with both teams sharing the spoils in an enthralling 2-2 draw at full-time in Abidjan.

The Black Stars will fancy their chances of advancing to the next round of the tournament when they tackle Mozambique in their last group game on Monday at the Stade Alassane Ouattara in Ebimpe.

