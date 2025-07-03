Ghana and Mexico forge stronger ties through Sports Diplomacy and Youth Development

In a move aimed at enhancing bilateral relations, Ghana and Mexico have reiterated their shared commitment to leveraging sports as a means of diplomacy and youth development.

On Thursday, July 3, 2025, Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams, welcomed Mexico’s Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Norma Ang, and Deputy Head of Mission Mr. Fernando Alvarado Valenzuela to the Ministry’s offices in Accra.

The meeting centred on advancing sports diplomacy and identifying joint efforts in areas such as youth empowerment, technical training, and cultural exchange.

Ambassador Ang emphasised the rich sporting ties between the two nations, pointing to boxing and football as common interests.

She also expressed Mexico’s interest in collaborating on initiatives like referee education, sports management, and talent development through academic institutions.

Among the proposed projects were a photo exhibition showcasing iconic Mexican boxers and a sports-themed film festival aimed at fostering cultural understanding.

Minister Adams welcomed the initiatives, noting that for many Ghanaians, sports - especially boxing and football - serve as their first exposure to Mexican culture.

The discussions brought together key figures in Ghanaian sports, including the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, the President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, and the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee.

Topics included coach and referee exchange programs, support for women’s and grassroots sports, sports tourism, and visa facilitation ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Minister Adams commended Mexico’s preparations for co-hosting the global tournament and announced the formation of a working group to solidify partnership plans.

Both countries reaffirmed their belief in sport as a universal connector - capable of uniting cultures, fostering peace, and creating pathways for youth advancement.