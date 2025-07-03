Ghana and Mexico strengthen bilateral ties through the beautiful game

On Thursday, July 3, 2025, Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams, welcomed Her Excellency Norma Ang, Mexico’s Ambassador to Ghana, along with Deputy Head of Mission Mr. Fernando Alvarado Valenzuela, for a high-level meeting focused on deepening ties through sport - especially football.

At the heart of the discussion was a shared passion that transcends borders: the love of football.

Both Ghana and Mexico boast proud footballing traditions, and the officials explored new ways to collaborate through this common language.

From talent development and coaching exchanges to referee training and football scholarships, the two nations see football not just as a game, but as a strategic tool for youth development, cultural exchange, and international cooperation.

Ambassador Ang expressed Mexico’s enthusiasm for partnering with Ghana in building technical capacity in football.

She highlighted opportunities for collaboration through university sports programs and joint training initiatives, aimed at equipping young footballers and coaches with world-class skills.

Minister Adams warmly welcomed these proposals, noting that football has long been a cultural bridge between the two countries.

"For many Ghanaians, their first introduction to Mexican culture came through football," he said.

"Whether it's watching World Cup highlights or following legendary Mexican players, the connection runs deep."

The meeting also drew top figures in Ghanaian football, including the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association.

Plans were discussed for grassroots football programs, women’s football development, and even joint football festivals that celebrate both countries’ rich footballing heritage.

Looking ahead to the 2026 FIFA World Cup - set to be co-hosted by Mexico - Minister Adams expressed Ghana’s support and excitement.

Discussions included exploring visa facilitation for fans and delegations, as well as potential pre-tournament training camps and tourism packages that could benefit both nations.

As the meeting concluded, both sides reaffirmed their belief in football’s unmatched power to build bridges, inspire youth, and foster mutual respect.

Through shared goals on and off the pitch, Ghana and Mexico are kicking off a new chapter of friendship - one goal at a time.