Ghana and Nigeria set for finals rematch in Philam Life 7s Football League

Super Eagles and Ghana Football Club are set to face in what will be a highly-anticipated finals rematch after winning over their counterparts in the semifinals of the continuing Season 3 of Philam Life 7s Football League at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

In what was a tight affair, Ghana FC scored the marginal goal in the game’s last few minutes to squeak past Bohemian Soccer Club, 1-0.

With Coach Ayi Bimbo desperately looking for a score, he turned to Asare David who converted just in time in what was a rocket of an attempt in the second half. His trust in his super sub paid dividends once again, citing him as the team’s game-changer.

“It was really a tight game. All of us had chances and it was really hard work. We’re not hitting the back of the net. I called on Asare David and he changed the game. Last shot, he made it from long-range. And again, he’s done it. All credit goes to him,” said Coach Ayi Bimbo.

On the other side of the bracket, defending two-time champions Super Eagles continued their dominance by beating Delimondo-Laro FC 4-1.

After scoring two unanswered goals in the first half behind Ebere Ogochukwu and Femi Ogurinde, the Super Eagles didn’t take their foot off the gas pedal with Ebere completing brace in the second half while Charles Ujam scoring one more.

“Today, we’re so happy because we’ve accomplished it. Whatever happens in the Finals, we’ll be happy. Everything for today was expected, they played hard and we were just ready for them today. We’re just better than them today,” said Coach Danny Kross.