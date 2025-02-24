Ghana and Real Valladolid defender Joseph Aidoo suffers injury again

Real Valladolid defender Joseph Aidoo suffered an injury during the side's 7- 1 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

The 28-year-old was subbed off due to injury in the 65th minute at San Mames with Spain star Nico Williams scoring twice in the win which took them four points clear of Villarreal in fifth.

His brother Inaki Williams, who is a Ghana international, finished off the rout, started by Mikel Jauregizar's 10th-minute strike.

Aidoo was unable to go the full 90 minutes following an injury picked up during the match. He started all three appearances since joining the side, recording 10 clearances and three tackles (three won).

Aidoo suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg with the Ghana national team, a devastating injury that occurred around the half-hour mark in a friendly against Mexico on October 14, 2023.

His recovery sidelined him for most of the season, and upon his return, he struggled for game time at Celta Vigo, managing only a single one-minute appearance.

In search of regular football, Aidoo made a winter transfer move to Valladolid, a club battling for survival in La Liga.

The 28-year-old defender began his European career in 2015 with Swedish club Hammarby before moving to KRC Genk in Belgium two years later.

His return to competitive action marked a significant step in his comeback, but appears he may have a lot of work to do to stay fully fit.