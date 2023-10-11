Ghana announces replacements for injured players ahead of Mexico, USA friendlies 

Ghana's national team coach Chris Hughton, has made some key replacements for the upcoming Black Stars' international friendlies against Mexico and the United States of America.

Unfortunately, four important players, Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, and Osman Bukari, have had to withdraw from the friendlies due to injuries.

In response to these developments, Kingsley Schindler, Jerome Opoku, and Stephan Ambrosius have been called up to fill the void.

Schindler and Ambrosius are already in camp at Charlotte, where they are actively preparing for the two friendly matches. Jerome Opoku is expected to join the team on Wednesday.

The team opened camp today with 19 players as the team trained at the Charlotte FC training facility Tuesday evening.

The Black Stars will take on Mexico on Saturday, October 14, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, followed by a match against the United States of America on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

These replacements have been made to ensure the team is well-prepared for these upcoming encounters, despite the absence of some key players due to injuries.

Players in camp

Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Nicholas Opoku, Stephan Ambrosius, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo

, Joseph Painstil, Salis Abdul Samed, Antoine Semenyo, Ernest Nuamah, Ransford Konigsdorffer, Jordan Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Inaki Williams, Edmund Addo and Thomas Partey.