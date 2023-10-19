"Ghana are always favourites to win AFCON"- Egypt coach Rui Vitoria on Group B opponent

Egypt coach, Rui Vitoria believes the Black Stars are strong contenders for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations despite their recent slump.

The four-time African champions have not won the competition since 1982 and suffered back-to-back in friendlies against USA and Mexico.

Egypt, seven-time champions, will face Ghana, Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group B of AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.

"We have Ghana, a really good team that has always been a favourite to win the competition, and there are also Cape Verde and Mozambique who also have really talented players," he said.

"All group games will be tough but we are prepared because we need to win such games to reach the final and win the title," he added.

Since winning the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations, where they defeated Ghana in the final, the Pharaohs reached were runners-up in 2017 and 2021.

Egypt defeated Zambia and drew with North African rivals Algeria in friendlies during the international break.