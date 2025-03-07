"Ghana are back"- South Africa coach Desiree Ellis expects tough WAFCON

South Africa's female national team coach, Desiree Ellis believes the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations will be a tough one following the return of nations such as Ghana.

The Black Queens qualified for the tournament for the first time since 2018 after beating Namibia in the final round of qualifiers last year.

Having missed the last two editions, Ghana have been drawn in Group C alongside the champions, South Africa, Tanzania and Mali.

Ellis, who is aiming at defending the title won at the last tournament in 2022, admitted the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco will be very competitive.

“You just need to look at the countries that have now qualified for TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Morocco 2024 finals that will be played in July,” Ellis told CAF Online.

“One quarter of the finalists at the last finals in Morocco (in 2022) have been replaced. They are not the same countries that were there the last time round and this is proof of widespread development.

“Algeria, Tanzania, Mali and Ghana are back. It means a lot of countries around the continent are in contention to qualify for the finals, which wasn’t the case too many years ago.

“It used to pretty much be the same old faces all the time but now the line-up for WAFCON is more diverse. Cameroon is a country that has been a WAFCON runner-up three times previously and they have also qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Olympics Games. But they were unable to qualify for the next WAFCON. That’s how competitive it is now.”