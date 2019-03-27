Ghana are favourites for AFCON 2019- Deputy captain Andre Ayew

Deputy captain of the Black Stars Andre Ayew has reiterated that Ghana remains favourites for the Africa Cup of Nations in June.

The Black Stars have come close to winning the competition twice in the last decade, but lost in 2010 to Egypt and to Ivory Coast in 2015.

“I think Ghana, for the past 10-15 years, have always been part of the favourites for the Afcon and it wouldn’t change,” said Ayew.

“There are other three or four countries who are at similar levels to us. They have the same pressure in their country but we need it, we want it and will do everything to get it.

“Everyone is going to give everything he has in his body to make sure that we go as far as we can to go and bring the trophy.

“If we give everything we have, at the end of it, everything is in the hands of Allah and he will deliver what we deserve to have.”

Ghana will find out her group opponents at the Nations Cup next month, when the draw in held in Cairo.