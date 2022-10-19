Ghana assistant coach George Boateng watches Antoine Semenyo in Bristol City win over West Brom

Ghana assistant coach George Boateng watched Antoine Semenyo in Bristol City's 2-0 win at West Brom in the English Championship on Tuesday.

Boateng was at the Ashton Gate Stadium to watch the Black Stars striker in action as the visitors bagged maximum points.

The former Aston Villa Under-23 coach has been touring Europe, monitoring Ghanaian players ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Semenyo provided an assist for Nahki Wells to score the second goal just before half-time as he lasted 77 minutes on the pitch.

The managerless Baggies, with Richard Beale in caretaker charge after the sacking of Steve Bruce, haven't won in five home games after Joe Williams and Nahki Wells scored before half-time.

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo is expected to make it in Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The forward has scored three goals and provided two assists in 11 matches this season so far.