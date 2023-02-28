Ghana assistant coach George Boateng's FIFA best player votes revealed

Assistant Black Stars coach, George Boateng voted for the 2022 FIFA Best Player awards which was held on Monday, February 27, 2023 in Paris.

Argentina captain and arguably the greatest player of all-time, Lionel Messi was crowned the 2022 FIFA best player.

Boateng, one of Ghana's representatives in the voting had Messi's teammate Kylian Mbappe as his number one and Neymar as his third choice with the winner in second position.

Messi is winning the FIFA best player award for the second time in his career after leading the Albiceleste to their third World Cup triumph in Qatar. Messi finished the tournament as the best player.

Meanwhile, Boateng and head coach of the Black Stars Chris Hughton have started preparations ahead of Ghana's AFCON qualifiers next month against Angola.

The former Aston Villa and Middlesborough midfielder was appointed assistant coach early this month despite playing the same role at the World Cup under Otto Addo.