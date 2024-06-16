Ghana attacker Joseph Paintsil scores on injury return as LA Galaxy thrash Sporting KC

Ghana attacker Joseph Paintsil marked his return from injury in style, scoring as Los Angeles Galaxy thrashed Sporting Kansas City 4-2 in the Major League Soccer (MLS) on Saturday.

Paintsil, who had missed the last five games due to a muscle injury, was confirmed fit by LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney ahead of the match.

"Joe's been fully involved this whole week and he was in partial training session stuff last week, so he's ready to join the team and be ready to go," Vanney stated.

Coming off the bench, Paintsil netted his fifth goal of the season, significantly contributing to Galaxy's 4-2 victory in the thrilling clash.

@josephpaintsil_ makes an immediate impact off an assist from @gabrielpec01! — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) June 16, 2024

The 26-year-old has been a key player for the team this season, tallying five goals and four assists in 13 games.

His injury had also kept him out of the Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic. Now fully recovered, Paintsil is set to rejoin the national team for the September games.

Paintsil joined the Los Angeles Galaxy in February 2024 on a three-year contract and has quickly become an influential player for the team.