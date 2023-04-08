Ghana attacker Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer scores 8th goal of the season as Hamburg trounce Hannover

Black Stars attacker Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer was on target for Hamburg SV in the German Bundesliga two on Saturday when they thumped Hannover 96.

The 21-year-old forward came from the bench to add to the goals to ensure Hamburg claimed a 6-1 easy triumph in the end at the Volksparkstadion.

The deadlock of the match was broken in the 34th minute through midfielder Sonny Kittel. Laszlo Benes doubled the lead for Hamburg before halftime.

Hannover pulled one back seven minutes into the second half with a goal from Germany-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Arthur Köhn.

Benes scored again to restore the two-goal advantage for the hosts after converting a penalty kick moments later.

Robert Glatzel increased the tally in the 65th minute before Königsdörffer got his name on the scoresheet a few minutes later.

Dutch midfielder Ludovit Reis rounded off the victory for Hamburg three minutes from full-time.

Königsdörffer has scored eight times in the German second-tier this campaign after 24 appearances.